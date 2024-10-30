Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 45,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

JPM opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $640.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $226.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.