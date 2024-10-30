BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $232,178.65, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

