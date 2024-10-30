Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.08 million. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 54.40%. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital Co. III to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Up 0.1 %

Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital Co. III

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

In other Blue Owl Capital Co. III news, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $99,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at $99,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 12,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.