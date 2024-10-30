BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$45.43 and last traded at C$45.43. 5,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 6,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.58.

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.34.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.