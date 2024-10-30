Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $181.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Williams Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Stock Down 19.7 %

BOOT stock opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $169.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $335,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

