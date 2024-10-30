Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at BTIG Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Shares of BOOT opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $169.83. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average of $132.38.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,060 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after acquiring an additional 86,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,779,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1,212.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

