Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 21,987 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,987 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 32.3% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.27.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.