BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) to Release Earnings on Friday

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect BrightSpring Health Services to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BrightSpring Health Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.
In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
