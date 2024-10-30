Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $96.90, with a volume of 23381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

