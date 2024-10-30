Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after buying an additional 6,701,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,234 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $55.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

