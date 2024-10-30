Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price at $236.78

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $190.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

