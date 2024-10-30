Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) PT at $9.79

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 825,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $8,060,471.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,949,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,751,033.76. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,712,733 shares of company stock valued at $67,816,851. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,626 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $813,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.47. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

