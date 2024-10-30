Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price at $56.00

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 210.64 and a beta of 1.55. Docebo has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Docebo had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Docebo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Docebo by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

