Brokerages Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target at $159.75

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.75.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

ICF International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. ICF International has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,857.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $563,805. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,857.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,785 shares of company stock worth $1,278,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ICF International by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

