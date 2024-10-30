Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target at $101.82

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.82.
MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 18th.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.
