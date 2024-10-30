Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) PT at GBX 223.33

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.33 ($2.90).

Get M&G alerts:

MNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.92) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.85) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on M&G

M&G Price Performance

M&G Cuts Dividend

LON:MNG opened at GBX 197.05 ($2.56) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 205.30. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 192.43 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.13). The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,815.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. M&G’s payout ratio is 28,571.43%.

About M&G

(Get Free Report

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.