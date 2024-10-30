Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price at $55.82

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.50 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,486,096.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $197,726.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,374.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,730 shares of company stock worth $1,968,866 in the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $2,043,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 57.6% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $1,512,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 44.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,550,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after purchasing an additional 474,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMAR opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

