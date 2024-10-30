Brokerages Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) PT at $37.30

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VERX opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. Vertex has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 358.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $895,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,654.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 56,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,300,202.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 932,706 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,423.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $895,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,654.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,629,244 shares of company stock valued at $64,039,589 over the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 949,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 803,881 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Vertex by 255.3% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 666,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 637,075 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,173,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

