Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 40,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBU stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.