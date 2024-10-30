Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance
BBU stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.96.
Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.
About Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.
