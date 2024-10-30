BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 11,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 46,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
BuzzFeed Stock Down 6.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.
