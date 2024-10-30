Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.68). Approximately 79,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 86,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.72).

Calnex Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.07. The company has a market capitalization of £45.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,756.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Insider Activity at Calnex Solutions

In other news, insider Graeme Bissett bought 39,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £20,042.49 ($25,992.08). 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

