Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates KROS FY2024 Earnings

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.10) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.88) per share.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KROS. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KROS opened at $60.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

