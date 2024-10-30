Cantor Fitzgerald Lifts Earnings Estimates for Materialise

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Materialise in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Materialise’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $73.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Materialise has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Materialise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 191,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Materialise by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Materialise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 670,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise



Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

