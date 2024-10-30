Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $2,239,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

COF stock opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $167.93.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.39.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

