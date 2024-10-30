Capital One Financial Forecasts Targa Resources Q4 Earnings

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Argus raised shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.79.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $164.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.87. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $81.03 and a 1-year high of $169.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,784.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at $17,181,399.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

