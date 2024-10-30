CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CAVA opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.49 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average of $97.29.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.