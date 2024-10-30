Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cellectis Price Performance
CLLS stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cellectis
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectis
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.