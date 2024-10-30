Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Price Performance

CLLS stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

About Cellectis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

