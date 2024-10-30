Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

COR opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.75 and a 12 month high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,461,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,075,720. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

