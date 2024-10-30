CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,464 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,758,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,570,000 after buying an additional 1,484,079 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $42,548,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $31,188,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

