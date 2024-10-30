Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Ceragon Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.56 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $96.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 9,906.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 93,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

