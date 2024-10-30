Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY24 guidance at $9.90-10.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 9.900-10.200 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.4 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. CLSA assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRL

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.