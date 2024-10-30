Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY24 guidance at $10.75-11.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 10.750-11.750 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Barclays decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,640. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

