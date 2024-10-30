Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $15.65. Chimera Investment shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 611,165 shares trading hands.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on CIM

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $186.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.06%.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.