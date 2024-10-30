Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHP.UN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

CHP.UN stock opened at C$14.50 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$15.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

