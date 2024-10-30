Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 907.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $834.34 billion, a PE ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.27.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.