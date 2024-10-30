Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider John Abernethy Buys 70,872 Shares

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy bought 70,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,167.35 ($15,899.57).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, John Abernethy acquired 25,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,525.00 ($5,608.55).

On Tuesday, October 1st, John Abernethy bought 50,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$16,550.00 ($10,888.16).

On Friday, September 27th, John Abernethy purchased 19,810 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,794.83 ($4,470.28).

On Tuesday, September 17th, John Abernethy acquired 5,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$1,780.00 ($1,171.05).

On Monday, September 2nd, John Abernethy bought 80,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,720.00 ($17,578.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Clime Investment Management Company Profile

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

