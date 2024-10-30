CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $250.00 at Piper Sandler

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.73.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $227.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.69 and a 200-day moving average of $209.10. CME Group has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $230.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $312,062.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,298. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $312,062.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,298. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,055. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 989,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 57.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

