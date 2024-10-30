Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.64. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $63.95.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 4.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 6.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

