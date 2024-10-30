ConocoPhillips FY2024 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $7.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.39. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Shares of COP opened at $102.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27. The company has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 192,563 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 162,402 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $5,259,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.5% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

