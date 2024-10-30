Contrasting PodcastOne (PODC) and The Competition

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) is one of 115 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PodcastOne to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PodcastOne and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $45.82 million -$14.73 million -1.92 PodcastOne Competitors $11.05 billion $1.86 billion -36,120.56

PodcastOne’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 PodcastOne Competitors 1044 4729 10700 310 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PodcastOne and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PodcastOne presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 234.51%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 7.69%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.67% -96.68% -62.27% PodcastOne Competitors -14.32% -22.48% -3.77%

Summary

PodcastOne competitors beat PodcastOne on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

PodcastOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.