Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives $16.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CORZ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,869,720.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Core Scientific by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $14.30 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

