Cormark Issues Optimistic Outlook for IAMGOLD Earnings

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.40 to $6.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAG stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.