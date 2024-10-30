Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,935 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corning alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 76,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.