Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 44.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

