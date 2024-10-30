Coterra Energy (CTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

