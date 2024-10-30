Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

CPNG stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Coupang has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,078,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,078,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 251,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,674,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,126,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,850,137.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and sold 411,388 shares worth $9,452,761. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $326,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 87.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

