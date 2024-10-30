Crane (NYSE:CR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of CR opened at $158.92 on Wednesday. Crane has a twelve month low of $91.35 and a twelve month high of $163.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.46. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 1,363.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 83,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Crane by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Crane by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

