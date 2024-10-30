Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth $266,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

