CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.60.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 451.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11,871.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,758,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.