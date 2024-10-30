Critical Comparison: Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) & America’s Suppliers (OTCMKTS:AASL)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) and America’s Suppliers (OTCMKTS:AASL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Expensify and America’s Suppliers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 2 2 0 2.50 America’s Suppliers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expensify presently has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Expensify’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than America’s Suppliers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $138.53 million 1.18 -$41.46 million ($0.48) -3.94 America’s Suppliers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Expensify and America’s Suppliers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

America’s Suppliers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expensify.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and America’s Suppliers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -22.41% -29.82% -16.19% America’s Suppliers N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Expensify shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expensify beats America’s Suppliers on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About America’s Suppliers

America's Suppliers Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based wholesaler of general merchandise for smaller distributors, retailers, and non-profit organizations in the United States. It offers its products through its Websites, DollarDays.com and WowMyUniverse.com. The company provides approximately 270,000 products through its Internet catalog, including 10,000 closeout items at further discounted prices. It offers its products under the Avon, Black & Decker, Calvin Klein, Colgate, Disney, Fruit of the Loom, Gillette, Revlon, Kellogg's, NFL, 3M, Tommy Hilfiger, Tonka, Victoria's Secret, and Ziploc brands. The company markets its products through various online marketing channels, which include advertising through portals, keywords, search engines, affiliate marketing programs, banners, and email campaigns, as well as online campaigns, direct marketing, and trade-shows. America's Suppliers Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

